ZANU PF Official Mocks CCC, Labels Them Convention For Confused Cockroaches

Ndlovu, who is also the Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, publicly referred to the opposition party as “confused cockroaches.” He said:

Matabeleland South province is well organised, we don’t even have a single independent candidate here in ZANU PF while there are others who are confused. We wonder if they are a Convention for Confused Cockroaches because what happened during nomination day shows you can’t give them a chance to lead a village, now what more if they are to lead a country?

Ndlovu said that Matabeleland South was under opposition control for 13 years, from 2000 to 2013, but they failed to make a difference in the province. He said:

We know how it is to be under opposition in various districts here in Matabeleland South. Matabeleland South was fully liberated in 2013 and the development that has come under ZANU PF is astounding. For the record, we challenge the opposition to say what it has done from 2002 to 2013 while we shall tell them that from 2013 to now, ZANU PF worked. From 2018 to now, under Mnangagwa’s leadership, his works are evident.

Ndlovu urged voters in Matabeleland South to vote for ZANU PF in honour of the late nationalist, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo of Matabeleland South who died on July 1, in 1999.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment