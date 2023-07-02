ZBC Launches New Television Transmission System

As a result, the ZBC feed had to be downgraded from high definition to standard definition and analogue formats before contribution to DStv.

In a speech read on his behalf at the launch, ZBC board chair Josiah Tayi said the upgrade on the DStv transmission system improved the quality of service to customers. He said:

Our viewers have been experiencing poor picture quality for far too long, and we have heard their complaints loud and clear. But I am pleased to report that those days are now behind us.

With the new DStv contribution system, ZTV’s picture quality has improved dramatically, from poor to HD clear.

Our audience can now enjoy watching their favourite programs in crystal-clear quality, just like the other channels on the DStv platform.

At ZBC, we are committed to bringing quality content to our audience, and we recognize that this is only possible if we have the right technology to support it.

Our partnership with MultiChoice has been instrumental in providing us with the necessary tools to deliver on this promise.

In the past, the picture quality of ZTV on the DSTV platform was painful to watch, while other channels were clear.

But thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team, we have been able to turn things around.

I am pleased to announce that all of our radio stations are now available on the DSTV platform, providing our listeners with even more opportunities to tune in to their favourite programs.

I encourage everyone to tune in to our channels and witness for themselves the transformation that has taken place.