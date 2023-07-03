Botswana And De Beers Agree On New Diamond Sales Deal

4 minutes ago

Botswana, the world’s top diamond producer by value, and De Beers Group, have agreed on a new diamond sales deal following President Eric Masisi’s protest. The country will gradually increase its share of rough stones from their joint venture Debswana to 50% over the next decade. The Botswana government and De Beers have agreed on a 10-year sales deal for Debswana’s rough diamond production until 2033 and a 25-year Debswana mining licence valid until 2054.

Debswana is jointly owned by the Anglo-American unit and the Botswana government, and has been selling 75% of its output to De Beers. The remaining stones are taken by Botswana’s state-owned Okavango Diamond Co.

Under the new deal, Okavango Diamond Co will receive 30% of produce from Debswana from the start of the contract, which will be scaled up to 50% in the last year of the agreement, Reuters reported. De Beers said in the statement:

