DJ Levels Involved In Road Accident On Harare-Bulawayo Highway

Zimbabwean music producer DJ Levels, whose real name is Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, was involved in a road accident earlier today along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway while driving to Norton.

The award-winning music producer sustained only minor injuries, and he is currently in good health. Although Levels did not provide many details about the accident, he confirmed that it was not tragic. He told NewsDay: