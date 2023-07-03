DJ Levels Involved In Road Accident On Harare-Bulawayo Highway

DJ Levels Involved In Road Accident On Harare-Bulawayo Highway4 minutes ago
Zimbabwean music producer DJ Levels, whose real name is Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, was involved in a road accident earlier today along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway while driving to Norton.
The award-winning music producer sustained only minor injuries, and he is currently in good health. Although Levels did not provide many details about the accident, he confirmed that it was not tragic. He told NewsDay:
It is true that I was involved in an accident earlier today but it was not tragic… It is a hard situation, that car (an Audi sedan) was costly.Feedback
Levels is a self-proclaimed petrolhead and drag racer. The images of the wrecked vehicle posted on social media showed massive damage to his supercar, which may be written off.
