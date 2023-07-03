Don't Vote For Candidates Who Incite Violence - Chief Mathema

The meeting was attended by representatives from various political parties, independent candidates, and community members. CITE quoted Chief Mathema as saying:

We want to have a peaceful election. If there is any candidate, regardless of which political party they come from, who incites violence, please do not vote for that person. Good leaders are those who preach and uphold peace. We want leaders who will promote development and unity, not people who cause divisions. Idon’t want a situation where people will start hiding in the hills because they would be fleeing from harassment from certain people, groups or political parties.

During the meeting, the candidates presented their manifestos, and the villagers had an opportunity to ask questions, interrogate them and share their expectations.

Community members at the meeting raised a number of concerns. One of the issues that was raised was how aspiring candidates would deal with “oppressive” legislation that has been put in place.

Some asked why all opposition parties do not unite and form one strong force while others wanted to know if the candidates had adequate academic qualifications to hold the offices that they wish to hold.

CCC cluster leader for Gwanda, Jaston Mazhale, said their party, once voted into power, will repeal all the laws that are oppressive.

A representative from Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) said it was difficult to come together and form one opposition party because the objectives of the people are different.

A representative from ZANU PF, who was standing in for an aspiring candidate, said the ruling party is open to everyone who may want to come and join them.

