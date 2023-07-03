VP Chiwenga Blames Opposition For Poor Urban Services

The August 23 elections come on the backdrop of people in urban areas, whose councils are under opposition parties, having to endure several years of suffering in the absence of services that councils should provide. Urban roads have become impassable, clean water has long deserted our taps and garbage is largely uncollected, pilling near our homes. Their stints in councils have clearly shown that these opposition parties are not good at anything expect making lives difficult for residents and inviting illegal economic sanctions on the country. As the ruling party, we are pained to see our people being subjected to this sad kind of living marked by poverty as a result of opposition councils’ ineptitude and corruption. August 23 is an opportunity to correct this by resoundingly voting for President Mnangagwa and ruling party candidates for council and parliamentary seats.

The rally aimed to gather support for President Mnangagwa, the Zanu PF party’s candidate for the Presidential Elections, as well as the party’s house of assembly and council candidates for the August 23 national elections. Martin Matinyanya and Maureen Nyemba are representing the party in the Mbare and Southerton constituencies, respectively. These two constituencies, like many others in Harare Metropolitan Province and other urban areas, have been controlled by the opposition since the year 2000.

The opposition accuses the ruling ZANU PF party of meddling in the affairs of local government authorities led by the opposition, resulting in a lack of service delivery. The opposition alleges that ZANU PF is attempting to impinge upon service delivery to manipulate the electorate into voting for the ruling party. However, ZANU PF claims that it is merely exercising its oversight role, as expected of the Ministry of Local Government. These accusations and counter-accusations have led to a breakdown in cooperation between the ruling party and the opposition-led local government authorities, resulting in a lack of service delivery in many urban areas. Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold harmonised elections on August 23, 2023.

