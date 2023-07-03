Zimbabwean Pregnant Nurse Bleeds To Death After Ambulance Delay In UK

5 minutes ago

An inquest at Reading Coroner’s Court (UK) heard that a Zimbabwean pregnant nurse, Stabile Sibanda, bled to death at home more than four hours after calling for an ambulance.

Sibanda had called 999 at 1:11 AM on July 23, 2020, to report abdominal pain and suspected an ectopic pregnancy, The Mirror reported. However, the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) was too busy and dealing with high levels of post-COVID staff sickness due to poor mental health.

A private ambulance service, Phoenix, was then called, but the crew dispatched did not include a trained paramedic. Phoenix technicians, Kara Mathieson and Lee Brown, arrived at Sibanda’s home in Ascot, Berkshire, two hours after the initial call at 3:11 AM. They could not locate her first-floor flat until 27 minutes later. Ms Sibanda bled to death at her home, and the Phoenix crew called the police at 4:36 AM for assistance in getting her into the ambulance. However, she suffered a haemorrhage and was declared dead at 5:33 AM.

