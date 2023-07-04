ANC Supports Ending Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs)

We were a bit naive believing that South Africa belongs to all who live in it.

It’s not working for South Africans, nor is it working for the neighbouring countries. We have a challenge dealing with illegal mining, we have a problem with the drugs.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled last month that South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. The ZEPs were set to expire at the end of 2021, but the ruling extended them by 12 months.

Motsoaledi’s department plans to appeal the court’s ruling and challenge the court’s ruling in the matter of the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation and his department. The minister stated that the court’s findings on the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) were questionable, especially regarding public participation when a decision affects a specific category of persons, in this case, Zimbabwean nationals. He argues that the decision not to extend the ZEPs involves policy considerations that fall within the executive’s domain.

Tags

Leave a Comment