CCC Negotiates Withdrawal Of Double Election Candidates In Masvingo

4 minutes ago

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Masvingo has successfully negotiated for the withdrawal of two of its members who had registered to contest the upcoming elections without the party’s blessing.

One member contested as an independent, and the other allegedly forged signatures to create double candidates for the CCC in Masvingo West’s Ward 2. The two members, Frank Chirairo and Rocky Kamuzonda, have withdrawn from the elections after calls from their party to do so.

Kamuzonda confirmed his withdrawal, stating that he realised that running as an independent would bring confusion to the party. He said he withdrew out of respect for his party, saying that he is still a CCC member and urged his supporters to vote for the selected CCC candidate, Shantiel Chiwara. He said:

