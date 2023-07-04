Zimbabwe Police Reveal Names Harare-Masvingo Road Accident Victims

Zimbabwe Police Reveal Names Harare-Masvingo Road Accident Victims7 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has disclosed the identities of the individuals who lost their lives in a tragic road accident that occurred on July 1, 2023, along the Harare-Masvingo Road. In an official statement obtained by Pindula News, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the Police national spokesperson, conveyed the following message:
ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT RESULTING IN FATALITIES: HARARE-MASVINGO ROAD
The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names of the five victims who died in a fatal road traffic accident where a Yutong bus collided head-on with a Toyota Allion vehicle at the 81-kilometre peg along Harare- Masvingo Road on 1st July 2023.
The victims have been identified by the next kin as follows:-Feedback
➢ Varaidzo Musapurwa, a female adult aged 32, of number 10 Impala Plains Rovangoma, Karoi.
➢ Maila Dungwizha, a one year old female infant of number 10 Impala Plains Rovangoma, Karoi.
➢ Tatenda Kisi, a male adult aged 22, of number 21 Gilford Road Southerton, Harare.
➢ Mudonhi Chihuri, a male adult aged 33 of 21 Gilford Road Southerton, Harare.
➢ Alexio Kamumvuri, a male adult aged 48 of 10 Impala Plains, Rovangoma, Karoi.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police strongly urges all motorists to abide by all road rules and regulations and, if possible, to avoid driving at night.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals