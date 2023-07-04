Zimbabwean Dollar Slightly Strengthens Against US Dollar

7 minutes ago

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the Zimbabwean dollar (ZW$) showed slight signs of strengthening against the United States dollar (USD), reaching 5,395.9619 at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe‘s wholesale forex. This is an improvement from the 5,739.7961 recorded on June 29, 2023. Additionally, the central bank reported that the Weighted Average for the day was ZW$580,921.57 per US$1.

The Zimbabwean dollar has recently shown signs of strength, which authorities attribute to various measures introduced to stabilise the macroeconomy and the local currency. However, some analysts are doubtful about the sustainability of the stability, with some suggesting that it is rigged and superficial.

Authorities claim that measures such as requiring corporate tax payment in ZW$ have removed liquidity from the market, creating a higher demand for the Zimbabwean dollar. However, others argue that the central bank is hoarding the Zimbabwean dollar, creating an artificial demand.

