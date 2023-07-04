Zimbabweans Murdered At Hair Salon In Benoni, South Africa

The police have not arrested any suspects yet, and investigations are ongoing. Ekurhuleni district communication officer Captain Nelda Sekgobela said:

Mapfumo was rushed to hospital by an ambulance but pronounced dead on arrival. We cannot confirm that because there were no witnesses. Investigations are ongoing. The police have arrested no one yet.

Thabang Ndlovu, the distraught cousin of Obey Mavhengere, expressed his family’s deep sorrow and difficulty in accepting Mavhengere’s untimely death. Ndlovu stated that his mother and other family members are struggling to come to terms with the loss, particularly Mavhengere’s mother, whom he described as being very close to her youngest child and loving him dearly. Thabang said:

The past few days have been hard, especially on his mother. They were very close. She loved him dearly. He was her youngest child. Seeing my cousin in that state broke my heart. He had a wound on one of his ears which looked like a bullet wound, and his throat was slit.

Residents and business owners in the Benoni CBD held a memorial service for Voight Mapfumo on June 23, followed by his burial in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on June 24. The emotional event was attended by many, and his friends and fellow Zimbabweans carried his coffin down Bedford Avenue while chanting.

The Benoni police are urging the public to come forward with any information that may help lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

