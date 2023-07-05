Fake Abduction Case: Mamombe And Chimbiri Acquitted

8 minutes ago

Joanna Mamombe, a lawmaker for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), and party activist Cecilia Chimbiri have been acquitted by the High Court in a case where they were accused of publishing falsehoods.

The women were charged following a 2020 incident where they claimed to have been abducted and tortured by suspected state agents. The activists were arrested at a police roadblock after staging a flash anti-government demonstration in Warren Park, Harare. Mamombe and Chimbiri, together with Netsai Marova who has since fled the country, were put in police custody at Harare Central Police Station. However, they were later discovered injured and soiled in Bindura, 70km outside Harare, after their friends and party raised an alarm about their disappearance.

The state accused them of lying about their abduction to harm the government’s reputation, arguing that CCTV footage showed them in Belgravia during the time they claimed to have been abducted. Authorities, however, did not explain how the trio escaped from police custody.

