Fatal Accident on Harare-Chirundu Highway: 9 Dead, 12 Injured

6 minutes ago

Nine people died, while 12 others were injured in a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Monday evening along the Harare-Chirundu Highway. The accident involved a Nissan Caravan and Honda Fit vehicles that collided head-on.

The injured are currently receiving medical treatment at Sally Mugabe Central and Inkomo hospitals. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Norton Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.

Yesterday, the national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, released a statement confirming the fatal road traffic accident. He said:

