Unidentified Men Attack CCC Lawyer Obey Shava, Break His Legs

Unidentified Men Attack CCC Lawyer Obey Shava, Break His Legs4 minutes ago
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has announced that lawyer, Obey Shava was viciously attacked by four unidentified men who broke his legs. In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, the party’s spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere said:
We’ve received a disturbing report that human rights defender & lawyer @obeyshava1 was badly assaulted this evening. We condemn this savage act and wish him a speedy recovery.
According to reports, four assailants broke his legs and left him fighting for his life. In a Twitter post, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, another top CCC lawyer, expressed his concern over the safety of citizens during this tumultuous season. He said:
Top CCC Lawyer Obey Shava was this evening viciously attacked by 4 men who broke his legs and left him battling for his life. The safety of our citizens must be uppermost on the state’s agenda, particularly during this crazy season. Wishing this champion a speedy recovery.
Former ZINASU leader, Makomborero Haruzivishe, condemned the attack suggesting that the perpetrators were sent by the ruling ZANU PF. He said:
The attack on multi-award-winning human rights lawyer @obeyshava1 by state agents in Harare this evening is alarming. Our hardworking and passionate human rights lawyer doesn’t deserve this savage attack breaking his legs and leaving him battling for his life. #ZanuPfMustGo
ZAPU has also taken to Twitter to condemn the brutal and barbaric attack on human rights lawyer Obey Shava by alleged ZANUPF thugs. The party said the attack is a clear indication that the perpetrators have resorted to their Mgagao settings, which is deeply concerning. ZAPU tagged SADC and the African Union in their post, highlighting the need for regional and continental bodies to take action against such acts of violence.
