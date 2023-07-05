Unidentified Men Attack CCC Lawyer Obey Shava, Break His Legs

4 minutes ago

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has announced that lawyer, Obey Shava was viciously attacked by four unidentified men who broke his legs. In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, the party’s spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere said:

We’ve received a disturbing report that human rights defender & lawyer @obeyshava1 was badly assaulted this evening. We condemn this savage act and wish him a speedy recovery.

According to reports, four assailants broke his legs and left him fighting for his life. In a Twitter post, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, another top CCC lawyer, expressed his concern over the safety of citizens during this tumultuous season. He said:

Feedback