Don't Vote For Perpetrators Of Violence, Catholic Bishops Tell Zimbabweans

The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) has issued a Pastoral Statement ahead of the country’s general elections scheduled for 23 August 2023.
In the statement, issued on 05 July 2023, the ZCBC reminded Zimbabwean citizens that it is their right and duty to vote for a candidate of their choice.
The bishops urged voters to refuse to be used by politicians to engage in acts of politically motivated violence or to vote for those who incite violence. Reads the letter in part:
Let your voices be heard through the ballot. It is your right and duty as citizens that you vote.
In so doing you determine the nation that you want, and you choose its leaders for the next five years.
Your vote is your personal decision and an expression of your freedom. Do not be intimidated, coerced, or manipulated to vote against your will.
Refuse to be used in violent attacks against your fellow brothers and sisters.
Any party or politician that incites violence or persuades you to join in violent attacks, is not worthy of your vote.
Give your vote to those who deserve it. Of the many choices that you are presented with, be discerning with the aid of the Holy Spirit and choose who you want.
This election is not about friends and enemies. If it presents us with choices, it is because of the varying ideologies that political parties uphold, not that we are sworn enemies.
We are one people, Zimbabweans, divided we fall, but united we stand. United we must stand and be fellow workers in building up our country.
The ZCBC also implored politicians to desist from inciting their supporters to commit violence against opponents but to be an influence for good. ZCBC said:
You have a huge responsibility for the lives of our people. In these weeks you have spaces and the power to influence the citizens. Exercise this privilege responsibly…
History will judge you harshly, should the nation be divided because of you. After all the campaigns and elections have come and gone, there remains not just party people to be governed, but the whole nation.
If you divide the citizens now, it will be difficult to govern a divided nation. As you go about your campaigns persuade the citizens to vote for you, convince them of your ideas and aim for willing support.
Dear politicians you need no reminder from us of the power of speech. Words have the potential to build and destroy.
Be responsible in your utterances. Work to build and promote peace. Avoid the use of inflammatory, politically charged and derogatory language.
These can easily fan hatred and incite violence. As you campaign, let your campaign managers and followers take heed of your example, and be agents of peace.
Let the values of love, justice, peace, unity, tolerance and harmony characterize this year’s campaigns. Peace begins with each one of us.
In your roles, be ambassadors of peace. Let no blood be shed in your name and for your vote.
The ZCBC also urged the media to “be non-partisan, and cover all parties in the same manner.”
The bishops said the media should report on issues factually and to avoid misrepresentations and biased reporting.
