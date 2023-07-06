Don't Vote For Perpetrators Of Violence, Catholic Bishops Tell Zimbabweans

Let your voices be heard through the ballot. It is your right and duty as citizens that you vote.

In so doing you determine the nation that you want, and you choose its leaders for the next five years.

Your vote is your personal decision and an expression of your freedom. Do not be intimidated, coerced, or manipulated to vote against your will.

Refuse to be used in violent attacks against your fellow brothers and sisters.

Any party or politician that incites violence or persuades you to join in violent attacks, is not worthy of your vote.

Give your vote to those who deserve it. Of the many choices that you are presented with, be discerning with the aid of the Holy Spirit and choose who you want.

This election is not about friends and enemies. If it presents us with choices, it is because of the varying ideologies that political parties uphold, not that we are sworn enemies.

We are one people, Zimbabweans, divided we fall, but united we stand. United we must stand and be fellow workers in building up our country.