E-Creator Collapses, Claims Founder Stole US$1 Million And Fled

E-Creator Collapses, Claims Founder Stole US$1 Million And Fled4 minutes ago
E-Creator Zimbabwe, a Ponzi scheme in Zimbabwe, says it has been forced to close after an alleged Chinese national resident in Zimbabwe siphoned all deposits made by the company’s employees.
In a statement posted on social media, E-Creator claimed that one Zhao Jiaotong, who allegedly started the Ponzi scheme, has been fraudulently withdrawing cash from E-creator employees’ EcoCash accounts with plans to skip the border.
E-Creator posted a purported identity document of the Chinese national and called on members of the Ponzi scheme “to get him back” so that he returns the money he “stole”. Reads the post:
This person’s name is Zhao Jiaotong, he is Chinese, he is the founder of E-creator, and he is currently withdrawing money through the Ecocash agent in Harare, and he will transfer money to his personal Ecocash to ask someone to help him withdraw money or through The method of transferring funds to the Ecocash agent to defraud E-creator employees of funds, he tried to leave Zimbabwe tonight, carrying all the deposits of E-creator employees, due to his departure, E-creator was forced to close, I am very sorry, He has more than 1 million US dollars on him. If you find him at the airport or on the border road, you will get back the money you lost. Let us all find him and get back the money that belongs to us.
The development comes just two days after E-Creator admitted that it had failed to honour withdrawals claiming that they obtained the E-Creator Merchant Account of Ecocash which it said needed to be connected with Ecocash.
In the statement issued a few ago, E-Creator told its employees that they need not worry about cash withdrawals, as the company headquarters would handle all related issues.
More: Pindula News