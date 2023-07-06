Eight CCC Members In Chiredzi Arrested After Rally Ban

Eight CCC Members In Chiredzi Arrested After Rally Ban5 minutes ago
Police reportedly arrested eight CCC Chiredzi members at Tshovani Stadium on Wednesday where the opposition party’s leader, Nelson Chamisa, was scheduled to conduct a campaign rally.
According to Change Radio, eight CCC members (one female and seven males) were taken to Chiredzi Police Station where they were detained.
The eight are Farai Chauke, Kudzanai Madyira, Charles Mungati, Gladmore Gunguwo, Shonhai Mollen, Loyd Mucharu, Agrippa Dhambureni, and Simon Hlomani.
Commenting on the ban on the CCC rally, Chiredzi Mugwazo cluster leader, one Mugidho, said:
We are highly disappointed by police brutality and the reason for stopping our Presidential rally. ZANU PF is campaigning without any police disruptions.
Human rights lawyer Advocate Martin Mureri was tasked with assisting the CCC members in securing their freedom.
CCC Chiredzi Central’s aspiring member of parliament, Ropafadzo Makumire, condemned the arrest of CCC members saying they did not provoke the police. He said:
The arrest of our peaceful and law-abiding CCC members breaches citizens’ bill of rights, particularly the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, as well as political participation…
Asthmatic residents have been greatly affected. A child from the community has been hospitalized because of tear gas exposure.
Even those who were not part of the rally suffered from the careless behavior of the police.
Police officers fired tear gas to disperse CCC members who had gathered at Tshovani stadium for Chamisa’s rally.
More: Pindula News