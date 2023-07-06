Eight CCC Members In Chiredzi Arrested After Rally Ban

5 minutes ago

Police reportedly arrested eight CCC Chiredzi members at Tshovani Stadium on Wednesday where the opposition party’s leader, Nelson Chamisa, was scheduled to conduct a campaign rally.

According to Change Radio, eight CCC members (one female and seven males) were taken to Chiredzi Police Station where they were detained.

The eight are Farai Chauke, Kudzanai Madyira, Charles Mungati, Gladmore Gunguwo, Shonhai Mollen, Loyd Mucharu, Agrippa Dhambureni, and Simon Hlomani.

