Five Family Members Killed In Car Crash

5 minutes ago
Thu, 06 Jul 2023 08:59:53 GMT
Five family members who were coming from paying lobola on Saturday were killed in a road traffic accident when the Toyota Allion they were travelling on collided with a BM Transport bus along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

The deceased have been named as Varaidzo Musapurwa (32), Maila Dungwizha (1) Tatenda Kisi (22), Mudonhi Chihuri (33) and Alexio Kamumvuri (48).

An unnamed relative who spoke to H-Metro said the deceased were all buried in Karoi. Said the relative:

The accident happened when they were coming from paying lobola.

As a family, we are very saddened as this is something that we were not expecting.

When I received the phone call, I couldn’t believe it. We rushed to the scene and saw that their vehicle was a wreck. We were so shocked.

Police said the accident occurred at the 81-kilometre peg along Harare- Masvingo Road.

More: Pindula News

