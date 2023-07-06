Five Family Members Killed In Car Crash

5 minutes ago

Five family members who were coming from paying lobola on Saturday were killed in a road traffic accident when the Toyota Allion they were travelling on collided with a BM Transport bus along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

The deceased have been named as Varaidzo Musapurwa (32), Maila Dungwizha (1) Tatenda Kisi (22), Mudonhi Chihuri (33) and Alexio Kamumvuri (48).

An unnamed relative who spoke to H-Metro said the deceased were all buried in Karoi. Said the relative:

