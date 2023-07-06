Five Family Members Killed In Car Crash

Five Family Members Killed In Car Crash5 minutes ago
Five family members who were coming from paying lobola on Saturday were killed in a road traffic accident when the Toyota Allion they were travelling on collided with a BM Transport bus along the Harare-Masvingo Road.
The deceased have been named as Varaidzo Musapurwa (32), Maila Dungwizha (1) Tatenda Kisi (22), Mudonhi Chihuri (33) and Alexio Kamumvuri (48).
An unnamed relative who spoke to H-Metro said the deceased were all buried in Karoi. Said the relative:
The accident happened when they were coming from paying lobola.
As a family, we are very saddened as this is something that we were not expecting.
When I received the phone call, I couldn’t believe it. We rushed to the scene and saw that their vehicle was a wreck. We were so shocked.
Police said the accident occurred at the 81-kilometre peg along Harare- Masvingo Road.
More: Pindula News