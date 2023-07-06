Jacob Zuma To Represent Belarus At Zimbabwe Conference Carbon Credits Conference

He was due to deliver a “special presentation” on behalf of the Belarusian African Trade organisation on Friday, according to the agenda of the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market Forum.

Zuma is expected to play a big role at the conference, according to Nkululeko Sibanda, spokesperson for the event.

The former SA president has no known track record in the carbon credits industry but had close ties with Russia, an ally of Belarus, during his nine-year rule.

According to Zimbabwe’s state-controlled Sunday News newspaper, Zuma and another South African, John Hlophe are board members of the Belarusian African Trade Organization.

Hlophe was suspended as the top judge of South Africa’s Western Cape province for gross misconduct for trying to pressure judges to rule in favour of Zuma in a court case. He has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has close ties with Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko visited Zimbabwe earlier this year and pledged agricultural and industrial investments.

