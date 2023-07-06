Kasukuwere Promises Title Deeds To Urban Home Owners

If I emerge the winner in the polls, my top priority for the people is to give title deeds to Zimbabweans who have been suffering for decades.

The former ZANU PF political commissar said he was in Kenya to have a closer look at the Kenyan government’s five governance pillars. He said:

President William Ruto’s bottom-up agenda is particularly interesting and worthy of attention.

Kasukuwere has previously held various cabinet posts, including Local Government, Rural Development and National Housing.

In 2015, he dismissed then-MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s call for electoral reforms, saying the opposition leader can go and hang.

Addressing ZANU PF supporters at a rally in Harare’s Msasa suburb ahead of the 10 June by-election in Harare East, Kasukuwere said:

Tsvangirai is going around saying he wants reforms. What reforms? I want to tell him that he will never ever see the reforms that he is dreaming about. He can go to hell and go hang.

The three main contenders — Mnangagwa, Kasukuwere and Chamisa — have all promised title deeds to hundreds of thousands of homeowners across the country as they try to win votes.

