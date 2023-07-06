Malema Pledges Buses To Transport Zimbabweans Back Home For 23 August Elections

Malema Pledges Buses To Transport Zimbabweans Back Home For 23 August Elections5 minutes ago
A prominent South African opposition leader, Julius Malema, has urged Zimbabweans in that country to return home and vote in the 23 August general elections.
Malema, who leads South Africa’s second-largest opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), said that his party is ready to hire buses to transport Zimbabweans so they can vote for the government of their choice.
He made the remarks on Thursday at the party’s 10th-anniversary celebration at Uncle Tom’s Community Centre in Soweto. Malema said:
The EFF wishes the people of Zimbabwe well in the upcoming national elections which will happen on August 23, 2023.
The elections mark a critical opportunity for the people of Zimbabwe to elect a government of their choice to uplift the nation of poverty that today defines what was once known as the breadbasket of Africa.
Zimbabweans go home, vote, and stop blaming other people for their own misfortunes, for which they have solutions.
A government of their choice will restore peace and prosperity in that beautiful country.
If they need help to go back home, they must approach the EFF offices.
We will be more than happy to rent buses for them to go home and vote.
Malema also implored ZANU PF to desist from unleashing violence against its political opponents and from any form of intimidation on citizens to coerce their vote.
Last week, another South African opposition leader, Mmusi Maimane, blamed the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for the immigration crisis in that country by “enabling” corruption and oppression in Zimbabwe by the ZANU PF.
Maimane, who is the leader of Build One South Africa, said that South Africa has a role to defend democracy in Zimbabwe.
More: Pindula News