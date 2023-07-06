Malema Pledges Buses To Transport Zimbabweans Back Home For 23 August Elections

The EFF wishes the people of Zimbabwe well in the upcoming national elections which will happen on August 23, 2023.

The elections mark a critical opportunity for the people of Zimbabwe to elect a government of their choice to uplift the nation of poverty that today defines what was once known as the breadbasket of Africa.

Zimbabweans go home, vote, and stop blaming other people for their own misfortunes, for which they have solutions.

A government of their choice will restore peace and prosperity in that beautiful country.

If they need help to go back home, they must approach the EFF offices.

We will be more than happy to rent buses for them to go home and vote.