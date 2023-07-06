NPA Says Will Appeal Mamombe, Chimbiri Acquittal

6 minutes ago

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will appeal the decision of the High Court to acquit Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists Joanna Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri who were being accused of falsely accusing the state of abducting and torturing them back in 2020.

Mamombe and Chimbiri, who were initially charged with fellow party activist Netsai Marova who skipped the country over alleged persecution, were accused of faking their abduction to soil the government’s image.

They were accused of publishing falsehoods.

