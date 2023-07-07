24 People Killed In Gas Leak In South Africa

24 People Killed In Gas Leak In South Africa4 minutes ago
Twenty-four (24) people died of suspected gas inhalation at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, South Africa on Wednesday night.
TimesLIVE reported that nitrate oxide was believed to have leaked from a gas cylinder used by illegal miners who operate from a shack in the informal settlement.
Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said officials were still searching for more bodies at the scene. He said:
The search and recovery team is searching the shacks in and around the area where the cylinder was to verify if there are other casualties.
Ntladi said at the time the paramedics arrived on the scene, all of those affected by the gas had already died.
He said it was unclear when the gas began leaking but when emergency workers were called to the scene at around 8 PM, the cylinder was already empty.
More: Pindula News