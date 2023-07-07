24 People Killed In Gas Leak In South Africa

4 minutes ago

Twenty-four (24) people died of suspected gas inhalation at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, South Africa on Wednesday night.

TimesLIVE reported that nitrate oxide was believed to have leaked from a gas cylinder used by illegal miners who operate from a shack in the informal settlement.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said officials were still searching for more bodies at the scene. He said:

