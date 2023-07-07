Kaitano Tembo Appointed Head Coach At Top South African Club

Kaitano Tembo Appointed Head Coach At Top South African Club5 minutes ago
Kaitano Tembo has been appointed as the head coach of DStv Premiership club Richards Bay FC ahead of the 2023/2024 season.
The KwaZulu-Natal side announced Tembo’s appointment as head coach on Thursday night. A club statement reads:
Richards Bay Football Club would like to confirm the appointment of Kaitano Tembo as the new Head Coach.Feedback
Kaitano Tembo is a familiar face in South African Football, he has been in DStv Premiership with the likes of Supersport United Football Club and Sikhukhune United Football Club respectively.
We welcome the coach and wish him all the best.
The Zimbabwean was sacked by SuperSport United in April 2022 after a 23-year association with the club.
Tembo had held several roles at SuperSport, from player, youth coach, and assistant manager to head coach.
He then had a short stint with Sekhukhune United at the beginning of the 2022/23 season but was let go after just 12 games.
He had been out of work since parting ways with Sekhukhune United in November last year.
More: Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals