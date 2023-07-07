Kaitano Tembo Appointed Head Coach At Top South African Club

Kaitano Tembo is a familiar face in South African Football, he has been in DStv Premiership with the likes of Supersport United Football Club and Sikhukhune United Football Club respectively.

The Zimbabwean was sacked by SuperSport United in April 2022 after a 23-year association with the club.

Tembo had held several roles at SuperSport, from player, youth coach, and assistant manager to head coach.

He then had a short stint with Sekhukhune United at the beginning of the 2022/23 season but was let go after just 12 games.

He had been out of work since parting ways with Sekhukhune United in November last year.

