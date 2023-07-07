Leicester City Forward Pledges Allegiance To Warriors

6 minutes ago

Zimbabwean-born Leicester City forward Tawanda Maswanhise has expressed his desire to play for the Warriors if given the opportunity to do so.

Soccer24 reported that Maswanhise (20), has spent over ten years in the Leicester City development structures.

He has made immense progress at the Foxes, to the point of being included in the Premier League matchday squad for the first team last season.

