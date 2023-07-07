Leicester City Forward Pledges Allegiance To Warriors

Leicester City Forward Pledges Allegiance To Warriors6 minutes ago
Zimbabwean-born Leicester City forward Tawanda Maswanhise has expressed his desire to play for the Warriors if given the opportunity to do so.
Soccer24 reported that Maswanhise (20), has spent over ten years in the Leicester City development structures.
He has made immense progress at the Foxes, to the point of being included in the Premier League matchday squad for the first team last season.
Speaking at the Veterans Football Tournament held in Leicester sponsored by funeral services company Zororo Phumulani, Maswanhise said:
I was born in Zimbabwe, I love Zimbabwe. My family is from Zimbabwe and given an opportunity I would love to play for Zimbabwe.
National Teams General Manager Wellington Mpandare expressed his excitement over Maswanhise’s desire to play for Zimbabwe. He said:
It’s exciting news for Zimbabweans because he (Maswanhise) is a player that we have always wanted to represent Zimbabwe.
We need a large pool of Zimbabwean players dotted around the world to come and play for their nation, it will be up to the coach to then select the best that will represent the nation.
Maswanhise is a player we have always wanted to represent Zimbabwe and now that he has admitted that he wants to, it’s good and exciting and we hope that this time, he will be able to come.
Maswanhise was born in Zimbabwe and moved to the United Kingdom at the age of two.
He has previously been targeted by Warriors coaches, including Norman Mapeza before the 2021 AFCON finals in Cameroon.
More: Pindula News