LIST: Activities Prohibited Within 300 Metres Of Polling Stations

4 minutes ago
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 16:02:35 GMT
Zimbabwe will hold general elections on 23 August 2023 to vote for the President, Members of Parliament and Councillors.

With only 46 days before the elections, here are the activities prohibited within a 300-metre radius of every polling station on polling day:

  • Putting on party regalia
  • Public singing, dancing, use of bands, music, or loudspeakers
  • Distributing leaflets or pamphlets of any candidate or political party
  • Uttering any slogans
  • Use or presence of a political party or candidate-branded vehicles
  • No cameras or phones are to be used inside the polling station.

Comments

