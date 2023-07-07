Sean Williams Nominated For ICC Men's Player Of The Month

Sean Williams Nominated For ICC Men's Player Of The Month7 minutes ago
Zimbabwe cricket star all-rounder Sean Williams has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for June despite the Chevrons’ failure to qualify for the ICC Men’s World Cup in India later this year.
Williams (36), has been recognised for his outstanding performances during the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.
He scored three centuries during the qualifiers that saw Zimbabwe being booted out after losing to Scotland.
The left-hand batsman who was captaining Zimbabwe started with an unbeaten 102 against Nepal, scored 174 versus USA and 142 when the Chevrons beat Oman in Bulawayo.
He could have made it four centuries but fell short of nine balls when he scored 91 runs against the Netherlands.
Williams could become the second Zimbabwean cricketer to win the monthly award since Sikandar Raza was honoured in August 2022.
The other nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for June are Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Harasana and Australia’s Travis Head.
More: Pindula News