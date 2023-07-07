Sikandar Raza "Shattered" By Chevrons' Failure To Qualify For World Cup

We are sorry that we couldn’t get the job done and made the dream a reality and I think it’s only natural to feel all those emotions BUT

I am incredibly proud of this team and how far we have come in a year

I am so proud of how we wore our heart on the sleeves

I am incredibly proud of our fans for making us believe and giving us so much love & respect

I am so proud how far we have come as an organization.

The Chevrons were on course to qualify for the World Cup after winning all four of their matches in the group stages and their opening Super Six match against Oman.

Zimbabwe needed to win one of their two remaining World Cup Qualifier Super Six games against Sri Lanka and Scotland but lost both.

The Chevrons lost to Sri Lanka and Scotland by nine wickets and 31 runs, respectively.

Raza was one of Zimbabwe’s top performers during the ICC World Cup qualifier as he finished with 325 runs and scalped nine wickets in seven games during the qualifiers.

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by India From 5 October to 19 November 2023.

