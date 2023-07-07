ZANU PF Leaders Attract Sanctions, Vote Them Out - Muzorewa

They are therefore imposed on certain individuals or companies. Unfortunately, in Zimbabwe, it is just five percent of people who own these companies. If you run your own business you are not affected by sanctions.

The current government will tell you that there are no sanctions but when you then want to campaign in a certain way they will tell you that sanctions are affecting us. They are just being used as a trick to manipulate situations.

If I’m elected into office I will get to the bottom of this. Sanctions don’t take a gun. They only take a pen to sign off.

If there indeed are sanctions in Zimbabwe, then Zimbabweans are punishing themselves by staying with leadership that has a record for attracting sanctions.

Muzorewa expressed confidence in winning the elections, saying his reputation for transparency will convince the Western countries to remove sanctions on Zimbabwe.

More: Pindula News

