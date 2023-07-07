ZANU PF Leaders Attract Sanctions, Vote Them Out - Muzorewa

ZANU PF Leaders Attract Sanctions, Vote Them Out - Muzorewa5 minutes ago
The leader of the United African National Council (UANC), Gwinyai Muzorewa, says Zimbabweans should vote ZANU PF out of power because the ruling party’s leaders attract sanctions.
Addressing reporters in Bulawayo recently, the aspiring Presidential Candidate claimed that sanctions are mainly imposed on corrupt individuals. CITE quoted Muzorewa as saying:
The story that I know about sanctions is that they are imposed on certain individuals who are known to be so corrupt that certain countries bar them from doing business with them.Feedback
They are therefore imposed on certain individuals or companies. Unfortunately, in Zimbabwe, it is just five percent of people who own these companies. If you run your own business you are not affected by sanctions.
The current government will tell you that there are no sanctions but when you then want to campaign in a certain way they will tell you that sanctions are affecting us. They are just being used as a trick to manipulate situations.
If I’m elected into office I will get to the bottom of this. Sanctions don’t take a gun. They only take a pen to sign off.
If there indeed are sanctions in Zimbabwe, then Zimbabweans are punishing themselves by staying with leadership that has a record for attracting sanctions.
Muzorewa expressed confidence in winning the elections, saying his reputation for transparency will convince the Western countries to remove sanctions on Zimbabwe.
