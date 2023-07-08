Barring Kasukuwere From Election: Court Reserves Judgment

5 minutes ago

High Court Judge Justice David Mangota reserved judgment on Friday on a case filed by a private citizen seeking to bar former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere from contesting in the August 23 elections on legal grounds.

Kasukuwere’s election agent, Jacqueline Sande, confirmed the court’s position in a tweet and expressed confidence that the application would be dismissed.

ZANU PF activist and lawyer Lovedale Mangwana filed an application seeking to prevent Kasukuwere from running on the grounds that he is no longer a registered voter in his constituency. Mangwana argues that Kasukuwere has been living outside Zimbabwe for more than 18 months, making him ineligible to run. He said:

