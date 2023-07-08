Civil Servants And Government Have Halted Salary Negotiations

4 minutes ago

Civil servants and the Government have halted salary negotiations for the second quarter pay rises in both foreign and local currency components due to discrepancies in the increments demanded and offered.

The workers have been demanding more pay to restore value arguing that the depreciation of the Zimbabwe dollar eroded their salaries. The National Joint Negotiating Council meeting, the forum for discussing public service pay and service conditions, was paused on Friday.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima told The Herald Friday night that details of the meeting will be availed in due course. Prof Mavima recently added:

Feedback