Civil Servants And Government Have Halted Salary Negotiations

Civil Servants And Government Have Halted Salary Negotiations4 minutes ago
Civil servants and the Government have halted salary negotiations for the second quarter pay rises in both foreign and local currency components due to discrepancies in the increments demanded and offered.
The workers have been demanding more pay to restore value arguing that the depreciation of the Zimbabwe dollar eroded their salaries. The National Joint Negotiating Council meeting, the forum for discussing public service pay and service conditions, was paused on Friday.
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima told The Herald Friday night that details of the meeting will be availed in due course. Prof Mavima recently added:
Government remains committed to improving the welfare of its employees and will continue to engage workers’ representatives in a bid to improve conditions of service for civil servants.
Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Union Chairperson, Mrs. Cecilia Alexander, stated that negotiations were ongoing, as per the confederation’s statement. The National Joint Negotiating Council met on July 7, 2023, to discuss the Government’s salary increment offer for Q2 2023. She said:
The Government had its offer tabled and discussed. However, the workers’ side representatives acknowledged the offer but asked the Government team of negotiators to consult their principals for an improvement in both US dollar and Zimbabwe dollar components with the view to restore and improve the value.
ZCPSTU said the meeting is expected to reconvene in the shortest period.
The Government has been reviewing civil servants’ salaries regularly to cushion them from price hikes and improve their welfare but the continued depreciation of the local currency continued to render the salaries worthless.