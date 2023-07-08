Lobels Biscuits COO Acquitted Of Rape And Assault Charges

The court cast doubts on the authenticity of the events at Lobels and declared the accused, Andrew Dinhidza, not guilty of all charges relating to rape and aggravated indecent assault. Dinhidza argued that the timing and manner in which the alleged offences were reported suggested a calculated and fabricated conspiracy. The court’s decision highlights the importance of thoroughly examining evidence in criminal cases and the need for fair trials that uphold the principles of justice and the rule of law.

Accusations:

Andrew Dinhidza faced several allegations of sexual misconduct during his trial. One incident occurred in May 2020 when Dinhidza allegedly called a complainant into his office and promised her a permanent contract in exchange for sexual relations. The accused failed to fulfil his promise and left the complainant with a temporary contract.

Another charge involved Dinhidza’s alleged engagement in sexual activity with a female employee at a local lodge, manipulating her into believing that such an encounter would secure her permanent employment.

In a third case, Dinhidza allegedly demanded sexual intercourse from a complainant whose husband was terminated from Lobels under unclear circumstances. The accused promised to reinstate the husband in exchange for sexual relations, which the complainant reluctantly agreed to. These allegations were part of the prosecution’s case against Dinhidza, who was ultimately acquitted of all charges.

Tags

Leave a Comment