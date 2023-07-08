Mwonzora-led MDC Cancels Manifesto Launch Due To Urgent Court Case

Mwonzora-led MDC Cancels Manifesto Launch Due To Urgent Court Case7 minutes ago
The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has cancelled its manifesto launch, which was scheduled for Saturday, due to an urgent court case involving the party. The Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC lost its bid to force the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to register 87 of its aspiring MPs who failed to pay candidate fees.
MDC spokesperson Witness Dube said the party cannot proceed with its manifesto and campaign launch without knowing the fate of its disqualified candidates. The party will launch its election manifesto once the court case has concluded. He said:
The Movement for Democratic Change regrets to announce the deferment of our Manifesto launch, originally scheduled for Saturday the 8th of July 2023.Feedback
This has been necessitated by our solidarity with the ongoing urgent court case involving our 87 House of Assembly candidates. We cannot proceed with our manifesto and campaign launch without knowing the fate of the majority of our candidates who were unfairly disqualified by ZEC.
The manifesto and campaign launch is an important platform for the presentation of our vision for the future together with the united front behind it.
MDC President Douglas Mwonzora will contest for the first office with ten other candidates, including ZANU PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, and Independent candidate Saviour Kasukuwere.
