Mwonzora-led MDC Cancels Manifesto Launch Due To Urgent Court Case

7 minutes ago

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has cancelled its manifesto launch, which was scheduled for Saturday, due to an urgent court case involving the party. The Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC lost its bid to force the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to register 87 of its aspiring MPs who failed to pay candidate fees.

MDC spokesperson Witness Dube said the party cannot proceed with its manifesto and campaign launch without knowing the fate of its disqualified candidates. The party will launch its election manifesto once the court case has concluded. He said: