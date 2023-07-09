Bulawayo Students Complex Ready For Over 1 000 Occupants

Exciting news! ZimCampus Students Accommodation has opened its doors for the upcoming semester at the Bulawayo Students Accommodation Complex. Located on Gwanda Road, right across from the National University of Science and Technology. It’s also conveniently close to the Theological College of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe School of Mines, Bulawayo Polytechnic College and Bulawayo CBD. The accommodation is suitable for both genders and our complex is a one-stop shop, offering a range of retail stores to meet the diverse needs of students. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!

The affordability of rental charges for the Bulawayo Students City is a significant concern that may impact student uptake. In 2018, an infrastructure needs survey revealed that existing accommodation facilities were unsuitable for enrolments and inadequate for the increasing number of tertiary students.

Professor Amon Murwira stressed the importance of ensuring that rentals are affordable for students. He said the government and private sector are working together to provide decent accommodation for students and staff, which is crucial for a conducive learning environment. The involvement of the private sector is in line with the government’s policy on infrastructure development. While implementation may vary, progress is being made towards achieving this goal, which is better than no progress at all.

The Bulawayo Students City project was first proposed in 2016 under the University Students and Staff Accommodation Programme (USSAP). Minister Murwira stated that the government is leading the country’s economic transformation, with higher learning institutions playing a crucial role. The introduction of Heritage-based Education 5.0 has led to the production of goods and services in the country, rather than just producing graduates without the skills to create jobs.

