CCC Accuse ZANU PF MPs Of Attacking Residents Following Chamisa's Visit

5 minutes ago

The opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has accused ZANU PF Members of Parliament of attacking its supporters in Gutu South after a visit by party leader Nelson Chamisa. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the party named John Paradza, ZANU PF MP for Gutu West, and Pupurai Togarepi, Gutu South MP, as members of the gang that attacked the supporters.

The CCC strongly condemned the actions of the ZANU PF thugs and deployed peace ambassadors to provide assistance to the victims. The party called for those responsible for the violence to be held accountable. Reads the statement: