CCC Appeal For Banned 10 AM Rally To Be Heard At 12 Noon

The High Court has ordered Bindura Magistrate Msika to hear the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) appeal against the ban on their campaign launch rally, which was scheduled to take place at 10 AM today.

The High Court ruled that the hearing must occur at 12 noon, following an urgent application filed by three Bindura residents seeking an order to compel Msika to set down the hearing and determination of the appeal by no later than 11 AM today. The residents argued that their political rights and right to assembly and association had been violated by the ban. Jeremiah Bamu is representing them. CCC national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, confirmed the ruling in a statement seen by Pindula News. She said: