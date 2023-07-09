High Court Upheld Ban On Opposition Party's Campaign Launch

4 minutes ago

The High Court on Sunday upheld a ban on the planned launch of a campaign by the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). This is the third rally to be banned, as the leader of the party, Nelson Chamisa, faces obstacles on his campaign trail. The CCC was set to hold its campaign launch in Bindura, which is approximately 100 km (62 miles) north of the capital, Harare. However, the police banned the gathering, citing issues with the venue.

On Friday, CCC lawyers filed an urgent application at the High Court challenging the police’s decision. However, on Sunday, a judge referred the matter back to the lower court. Bindura Magistrate Mary Musika then upheld the ban, stating that the CCC had failed to notify the police on time.

According to CCC lawyer Agency Gumbo said the outcome showed that the playing field was not even. He told Reuters:

Feedback