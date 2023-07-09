Walter Mzembi: Zimbabwe Police Lack Independence, Will Continue To Terrorise Opposition

6 minutes ago

Dr Walter Mzembi, Zimbabwe’s self-exiled former Tourism Minister, has said Zimbabwe’s police force lacks independence and will continue to terrorise opposition groups as long as they receive orders to do so from the ruling party, ZANU PF.

Mzembi’s remarks come in the wake of accusations by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) that ZANU PF is influencing the police to ban its national campaign mega-launch rally in Bindura, scheduled for 9th July 2023. The party has challenged the ban in court saying the ban is unlawful. CCC further alleges that ZANU PF has used various forms of violence, including intimidation and unlawful arrests, to disrupt or ban over 92 of their meetings or rallies since January 2022.

In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, Mzembi who is backing former Local Government Minister Saviour Kawsukuwere for the presidency, said:

