Zimbabwe Police Seek Motorist In Hit-and-Run Accident That Killed Two Pedestrians

Zimbabwe Police Seek Motorist In Hit-and-Run Accident That Killed Two Pedestrians4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for a motorist who allegedly hit two pedestrians and fled the scene in Mabvuku along the Harare-Mutare Road on Saturday morning.
According to a statement released by the police and seen by Pindula News, the two victims tragically passed away upon arrival at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Reads the statement:
The ZRP is investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident that occurred in Mabvuku along the Harare-Mutare Road on 08/07/23 at around 0300 hours, where an unknown motorist who was driving an Isuzu Double Cab (registration number and colour of the vehicle not recorded) allegedly ran over two pedestrians who had parked their Mazda B2200 on the road side. The two victims sustained severe injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.Feedback
Hit-and-run accidents are a major problem in Zimbabwe, with serious consequences for victims and offenders alike. In Zimbabwe, hit-and-run accidents are criminal offences that can result in significant fines and possible imprisonment for the offending driver. To reduce the incidence of hit-and-run accidents, authorities in Zimbabwe have increased law enforcement efforts and launched public awareness campaigns to educate drivers about the importance of responsible driving and the legal consequences of hit-and-run accidents. In the event of a road traffic accident, it is important for drivers to stop and provide assistance, as failing to do so is not only illegal but also morally wrong.
