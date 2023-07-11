Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
HomeMining

Coal Mine Workers Fired For Asking For Protective Clothing

6 minutes ago
Tue, 11 Jul 2023 11:12:58 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Coal Mine Workers Fired For Asking For Protective Clothing

South Mining Mutagech, a company involved in the extraction of coal in Hwange, has reportedly fired 25 of its employees after they asked for protective equipment.

Solidarity Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Prince Mpala told the Southern Eye that the workers were fired last week on Thursday. He said:

South Mining Mutagech (Hwange) dismissed employees after they demanded proper protective equipment/clothing.

Twenty-five employees (were) dismissed by a Chinese supervisor while others were reinstated.

The Labour Act is very clear, thus section 104(4a). We are taking this matter to the National Employment Council for the mining industry in Bulawayo.

Mpala said the law allows workers to resort to collective job action, noting that subject to this Act, all employees, workers committees and trade unions have the right to resort to strike action to resolve disputes.

He also said mine supervisor David Wang asked him (Mpala) to visit the mine to understand what is happening.

Wang claimed that the workers were refusing to work so they had to be dismissed.

More: Pindula News

Tags

South Mining MutagechPPEHwangeCoal MiningCoal

Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback