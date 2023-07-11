Coal Mine Workers Fired For Asking For Protective Clothing

Twenty-five employees (were) dismissed by a Chinese supervisor while others were reinstated.

The Labour Act is very clear, thus section 104(4a). We are taking this matter to the National Employment Council for the mining industry in Bulawayo.

Mpala said the law allows workers to resort to collective job action, noting that subject to this Act, all employees, workers committees and trade unions have the right to resort to strike action to resolve disputes.

He also said mine supervisor David Wang asked him (Mpala) to visit the mine to understand what is happening.

Wang claimed that the workers were refusing to work so they had to be dismissed.

