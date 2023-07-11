Coal Mine Workers Fired For Asking For Protective Clothing

Coal Mine Workers Fired For Asking For Protective Clothing6 minutes ago
South Mining Mutagech, a company involved in the extraction of coal in Hwange, has reportedly fired 25 of its employees after they asked for protective equipment.
Solidarity Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Prince Mpala told the Southern Eye that the workers were fired last week on Thursday. He said:
South Mining Mutagech (Hwange) dismissed employees after they demanded proper protective equipment/clothing.Feedback
Twenty-five employees (were) dismissed by a Chinese supervisor while others were reinstated.
The Labour Act is very clear, thus section 104(4a). We are taking this matter to the National Employment Council for the mining industry in Bulawayo.
Mpala said the law allows workers to resort to collective job action, noting that subject to this Act, all employees, workers committees and trade unions have the right to resort to strike action to resolve disputes.
He also said mine supervisor David Wang asked him (Mpala) to visit the mine to understand what is happening.
Wang claimed that the workers were refusing to work so they had to be dismissed.
More: Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals