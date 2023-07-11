Coventry Defends SRC Decision To Suspend ZIFA Board

Addressing a press conference in Harare on Tuesday, 11 July, Coventry said the suspension of the ZIFA board was necessary to clean Zimbabwean football. She said:

We had to make hard decisions to make sure we were making the correct decisions for all stakeholders.

The way in which our football was running was heavily dependent on what the administrators wanted and only for their benefit and we had to make that hard decision (to intervene) and say enough is enough.

I remember walking into [President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s] office and I sat down and shared all that was happening (at ZIFA).

I also made it clear to him of the consequences that we faced as a country (for intervening).

I didn’t know what his reaction would be because we know that soccer has a very special part to play across African politics around the continent.

I want to personally thank him for not hesitating as he said “clean it up, it’s time”.

That was extremely brave and it gave me the support that I also gave to the SRC (Sport and Recreation Commission) knowing that it was unwavering and knowing it was time to turn a corner and get back to being one of the best soccer nations in the world.