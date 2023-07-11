DStv Invites Aspiring Zim Filmmakers To Register For MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the next study year would start in October and applications to be considered for inclusion in the year-long curse would close on Friday (July 14). She said:

The MTF Academy looks for emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film to apply for an opportunity to hone their television and film production skills in a welcoming and conducive learning environment.

There are three MTF Academies: one in Lusaka for southern African students, one in Nairobi for East Africans and one in Lagos for West Africans.

A full class is run in each, starting each year in October, and at graduation it is hoped as many of these as possible can find places of career opportunity in the rapidly-growing African film-making industry.

The curriculum is devised with a facilitating partner, the Pan Atlantic University’s School of Media and Communications. Said Dziva:

The students will be given hands-on training in areas such as film directing, sound design, and the business of film, with workplace experience in leading Africa Magic and SuperSport productions. Students will also get enhanced training experience through the Academy’s partnerships, including those with the New York Film Academy, the Henley Business School, Dolby, and Canon.

Ms. Dziva said various activities had recently taken place to encourage interest in the next class, including promotional events in Highfield, Chitungwiza and Bulawayo.

MultiChoice has been working with previous Zimbabwean MTF students including Rutendo Mahofa Chimwemwe Chipidza and Nkosilesisa Ncube.

They also have had active support from the Zimbabwe International Film Festival Trust, local creatives, Kudzai Madangwa, Alex Gwaze and Collin Nyamuyaruka

In the current class, which started studying late last year and graduates in a few months’ time, two more Zimbabweans are studying: Marvellous Matswimbo and Simbarashe Nyahwa.

