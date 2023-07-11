Four People Killed In Horror Crash Along Harare-Chirundu Road

4 minutes ago

Four people were killed while six others were injured in a road traffic accident involving three vehicles at the 77-kilometre peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road just before 8 PM on Sunday, 09 July.

In a statement, the ZRP said the fatal crash involved a Toyota Fortuner vehicle that had six passengers on board, a Freightliner truck with four passengers on board, and a Honda CRV vehicle that had two occupants. Reads the statement: