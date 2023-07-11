Four People Killed In Horror Crash Along Harare-Chirundu Road

Four People Killed In Horror Crash Along Harare-Chirundu Road4 minutes ago
Four people were killed while six others were injured in a road traffic accident involving three vehicles at the 77-kilometre peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road just before 8 PM on Sunday, 09 July.
In a statement, the ZRP said the fatal crash involved a Toyota Fortuner vehicle that had six passengers on board, a Freightliner truck with four passengers on board, and a Honda CRV vehicle that had two occupants. Reads the statement:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which four people were killed whilst six others were injured at the 77 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 09/07/23 at around 1945 hours.Feedback
A Toyota Fortuner vehicle with six passengers on board side swiped with a Freightliner truck with four passengers on board resulting in the Freightliner truck hitting a Honda CRV vehicle with two occupants.
Subsequently, the Freightliner truck veered off the road and hit a tree before overturning.
Police added that the bodies of the victims were taken to Banket Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
More: Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals