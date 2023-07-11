Govt, Civil Servants Salary Talks To Resume This Week

6 minutes ago

The National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC) is set to reconvene this week after the talks between the Government and civil servants held last week were inconclusive.

The Government and the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), formerly Apex Council, met in Harare on Friday to discuss civil servants’ conditions of service but they failed to reach an agreement.

Speaking to NewsDay on Monday, 10 July, ZCPSTU chairperson Cecilia Alexander said that the two parties have since agreed to meet again this week. She said:

