Govt, Civil Servants Salary Talks To Resume This Week
The National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC) is set to reconvene this week after the talks between the Government and civil servants held last week were inconclusive.
The Government and the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), formerly Apex Council, met in Harare on Friday to discuss civil servants’ conditions of service but they failed to reach an agreement.
Speaking to NewsDay on Monday, 10 July, ZCPSTU chairperson Cecilia Alexander said that the two parties have since agreed to meet again this week. She said:
We had negotiations with the government on July 7th on Friday on the salary increment on both the US dollar and local currency components.
The meeting was not conclusive as the government is in consultation with its principal.
The government said they are going to consult further on the increment and we have since agreed to meet seven days from the day we met.
Meanwhile, NewsDay reported sources who attended the meeting as saying the government had tabled an increment of US$50 hard cash and the equivalent of less than US$40 in local currency.
Civil servants have been pushing the Government to restore their pre-October 2018 salaries of US$540 for the least-paid employee.
