Govt Warns Pharmacies Against Dispensing Antibiotics Without Prescriptions

Speaking at the Inaugural Joint Community Pharmacies Association (CPA) and Pharmaceutical Wholesalers Association (PWA) Joint Conference in Harare, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, John Mangwiro said:

Let me remind you that you have a critical role to play in combating Antimicrobial Resistance to preserve the ammunition we have in fighting infection.

We continue to hear of the use of antibiotics irrationally and unabated issuing of antibiotics without prescriptions…

A professional should be able to guard against the unwarranted use and dispensing of Antibiotics without a prescription.

Professionalism must be restored. If we don’t do that, we will be exposing patients to harm.

The Ministry will soon be embarking on an Antimicrobial policy that will promote and streamline access to the use of antibiotics.

I urge you to remain professional in the discharge of your roles and responsibilities as we endeavor to attain an upper-middle-income status by 2030.