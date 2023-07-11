Heal Zimbabwe Trust Accuses FAZ Of Voter Intimidation

In its Election Watch report for June, HZT said FAZ agents even forced an opposition candidate in Gutu West to withdraw from the race at gunpoint. Part of the report reads:

Heal Zimbabwe has recorded at least 40 cases of intimidation, threats and coercion in the past week alone across the country.

Opposition CCC supporters have been at the receiving end of these threats and intimidation while ZANU PF structures, shadowy FAZ, traditional leaders and war veterans have been identified as the biggest perpetrators.

Shadowy organisation, FAZ, an affiliate of the ruling party has been at the center of controversy, conflict and human rights since the last months of 2022.

FAZ has, however, caught the eye of the storm in recent months. In the past week, FAZ has allegedly been the major perpetrator of intimidation, violence and coercion across the country.

In Gutu West Ward 7, FAZ officials allegedly held a CCC councillor candidate at gunpoint and made him withdraw his candidature under duress.

The candidate has since sought a reversal of the withdrawal.