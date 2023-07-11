Tecno Phone Prices in Zimbabwe (July 2023)

Camon 20 Pro, 256GB storage, 8+8GB RAM – $259

Tecno Camon 19 Pro, 256GB + 8GB – $298

Tecno Camon 19, 128GB + 6GB – $225

Tecno Camon 19, 128GB + 4GB – $203

Tecno Spark 10 Pro, 256GB storage, 8+8GB RAM – $199

Tecno Spark 10, 128GB storage, 8+8GB RAM – $164

Tecno Spark 10c, 128GB storage, 8+8GB RAM – $159

Tecno Spark 10c, 128GB storage, 4GB RAM – $130

Tecno Spark 9T, 128GB storage, 4GB memory – $179

Tecno Pop 7 Pro, 64GB storage, 4+3GB RAM – $110

Tecno Pop 7 Pro, 64GB storage, 3+3GB RAM – $104

Tecno Pop 7, 64GB storage, 2+2GB RAM – $95

Tecno Pop 2 mini, 8GB storage, 512MB RAM – $42

Tecno T301 (Featurephone / Mbudzi) – $12

Some frequently asked questions about Tecno cellphones

What is the best Tecno smartphone?

As we often say to our customers, best depends on your needs. Some are looking for the longest battery life. Some only have $100 to spare on a phone, and for some price is not a factor?

If price is not a factor, the Tecno Phantom X series is the best of them all. This is the flagship Tecno phone. But you will be spending at least $500 on the phone.

If you’re looking for something around $100, right now, your best phone would be Tecno Pop 7 Pro with 4+4GB RAM

If you have around $200 to spare, then we recommend you go for the Camon 20. Not only is it the latest Tecno phone at the moment, it is packed with features that just a few years ago, were for flagships.

Why are some cheaper Tecno Phones have higher specs than more expensive ones?

They say “Cheap phones are getting good. And good phones are getting cheap.” This is true for Tecno phones as well. You will notice that this year, it’s now normal for a 64GB storage and 4GB RAM phone to be priced close to $100.

And you will also notice that the Tecno Camon 20 Pro, which is generally better spec’d than the Camon 19 Pro is priced less than the Camon 19 Pro.

Why do 2 Tecnos with the same Memory have different prices?

A phone is more than the amount of its RAM and Storage memory. Even though the memory is the same in 2 phones, the other things are different, resulting in a different price

For example the processor on a Camon 20 and that on the Spark 10 Pro are very different, even though the price is almost the same. So the focus on the just the memory alone is just to simplify matters, but can be misleading.

Where can someone buy a Tecno phone in Zimbabwe?

You can buy Tecno smartphones at various official retailers in Zimbabwe. There is Mobile Express, Bhola, T-Mobile in Bulawayo, Zoom Electronics in Bulawayo, CreativeTime in Harare, and ofcourse right here on Pindula.

What is the Warranty on Tecno phones?

All Tecno mobile phones come with 13 months warranty. This means if you notice a manufacture problem – say the screen is flickering for no reason, or it freezes even though it has lots of free storage and memory – you phone fixed for free, parts replaced, if it’s within 13 months of buying it.

What if I have a problem with my Tecno?

The Transsion company, which owns the Tecno brand of phones, has Carlcare Service centres around in Zimbabwe and indeed around Africa. If you have a problem with your Tecno phone you can have it fixed and genuine parts replaced at these centres. And if your phone is still within the warranty period, this will be done free of charge for manufacture defects. You can see a list of Carlcare centres on Pindula on this link: https://www.pindula.co.zw/2022/07/26/how-to-get-your-itel-and-tecno-repaired-on-warranty-in-zimbabwe

