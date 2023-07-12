10 MDC Alliance MPs Desert Mwonzora, Join ZANU PF

When I make a decision I make an informed one. As Members of Parliament and activists in our own right, we have decided to join ZANU PF from the opposition politics.

Some of us with other Comrades joined the opposition in 2000 and we have been in opposition politics since then.

We had a narrative as the opposition that has greatly changed and deviated from what we believed in as the youth who joined the opposition then.

We are Zimbabweans and Zimbabwe is the only country that we have, so we have seen that some of the leaders in opposition where we are coming from are incompetent.

There is Douglas Mwonzora who has turned MDC into something less than a burial society, in a burial society there are some activities taking place.

Mwonzora is an MDC-A president who is going to an election but managed to pay his own presidential fee without MPs and councillors.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and Mwonzora were only fighting for a big chunk but it’s the same thing.

We have seen it change into student activism that has no vision and they don’t know where they are going.

If you look at the way they conducted their primary elections, it was a circus.

If you look at how ZANU PF held its primary elections, we have seen young people coming up contesting for parliamentarian positions, something that is not happening in the opposition.

We have said we want to see young people incorporated. We have got a party that has a direction, that has got a vision, that has structures.