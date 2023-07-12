Mthwakazi Activist Says Kasukuwere Should Keep "Gukurahundi US$1 Billion Budget" For Shona People

They think we are like stupid fish who can be lured by dangling a lifeless object as bait.

Kasukuwere is typical of Mashonaland folks who daydream of riding on our backs.

He is dangling US$1 billion, dubbing it as Gukurahundi Compensation Fund. Stupid! Who said we want money as compensation?

Did he, through his parents and Shona relatives murder our people so they could make such a foolish monetary promise?

Does he think that the almost 40 000 souls of Mthwakazi people who perished in the hands of the Fifth Brigade can be redeemed by money and the so-called development projects?

Moyo added that people from Matabeleland are treated as second-class citizens in their own land. He said:

You cannot talk of monetary compensation when the Genocide is still on. The Shona language that was spoken by the members of the fifth brigade, CIOs, and members of the Police Intelligence Services, continues to be the suppressive and oppressive language against our people. We are being arrested by Shona police, the magistrate courts and the Bulawayo High Court is presided over by the Shona magistrates and Judges, the prison officers are Shonas. If to you all this is not Gukurahundi Genocide in another form then I need to be examined mentally. Remember your rule book which is the Shona Grandplan plan and its review 14-page document clearly states that in all the parts of Mthwakazi and Zimbabwe Shona is to be the official Language. It clearly states that all government offices and departments in Mthwakazi should be manned by Shona people. All the 11 Shona presidential Candidates for 23 August 2023 are the result of the Gukurahundi Genocide you claim you want to compensate for.

Meanwhile, High Court judge Justice David Mangota on Wednesday, 12 July nullified Kasukuwere’s nomination as a presidential candidate.

The court said Kasukuwere was out of the country for over 18 months and therefore ceased to be a registered voter.

